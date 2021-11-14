First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.