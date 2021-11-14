Park National Corp OH Sells 184 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.25.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $563.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $371.58 and a one year high of $565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

