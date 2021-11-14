Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 4,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $157,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

