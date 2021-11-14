DeHive (DHV) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $966,377.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00096828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.28 or 1.00239453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.54 or 0.07088176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

