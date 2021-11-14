Upfiring (UFR) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 68.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $50.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.41 or 0.00403398 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.17 or 0.01082095 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

