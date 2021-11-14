Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 51,258 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 604,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,400,000 after buying an additional 107,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.