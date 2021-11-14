FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $241.52 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.69 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

