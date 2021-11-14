Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 3,304 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.