iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $148,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

