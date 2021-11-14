Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $215.41 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

