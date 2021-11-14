502 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 502 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $342.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

