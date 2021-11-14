Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 95,916 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $173,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $115.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

