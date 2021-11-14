Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $181,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

