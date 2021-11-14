Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,755 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $119.47 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

