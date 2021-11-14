Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.51 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

