Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.42. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

