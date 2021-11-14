Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.04 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

C stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

