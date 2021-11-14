Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

