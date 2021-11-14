Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,396. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $317.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.98. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

