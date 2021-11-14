Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 2,502 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

