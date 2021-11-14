Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

