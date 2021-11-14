Savior LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 1,966.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 2.9% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Savior LLC owned about 0.95% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

SYLD opened at $67.16 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

