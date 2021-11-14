Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $191.77 and a 1 year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

