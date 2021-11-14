LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Down 6.9% This Week

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. LGCY Network has a market cap of $156.30 million and approximately $313,156.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00221449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086899 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LGCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.