Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Cap Hits $3,918.80

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $3,918.80 and $468,791.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00221449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086899 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

