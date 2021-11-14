Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 792,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

