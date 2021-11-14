Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2,646.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

