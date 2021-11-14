Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $42,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

