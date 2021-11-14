Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $112,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $339.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

