Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

