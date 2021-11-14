Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,366,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.20 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

