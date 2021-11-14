$0.37 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
TSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.70.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
