Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Q2 posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Q2.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.32. 184,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,358. Q2 has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

