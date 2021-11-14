Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,513 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $125.34 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,873 shares of company stock worth $16,329,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

