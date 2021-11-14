Virtu Financial LLC Sells 9,907 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Dune Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 526,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 265,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000.

DUNEU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

