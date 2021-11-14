Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 3,970 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in General Mills by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 182.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 240,304 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.