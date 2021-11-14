B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $628.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $644.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.14 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

