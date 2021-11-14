Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $514,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.31 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

