Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

