STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.980-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $34.17. 887,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

