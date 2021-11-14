Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 179.38% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $9,219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $921,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

