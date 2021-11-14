Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $272,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

