Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Trane Technologies worth $167,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.92.

TT opened at $192.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.