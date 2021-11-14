Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $137.28 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

