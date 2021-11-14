Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 136,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,094 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Evergy has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

