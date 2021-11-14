Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ross Stores worth $184,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

