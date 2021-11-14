Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $196,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $136.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.