Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 73 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NICE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.36. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

