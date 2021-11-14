Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 216 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $272.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.