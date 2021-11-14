Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Shares of TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

